Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shooting Of Mahesh Babu's Film With Director Trivikram Srinivas Begins

Work on director Trivikram Srinivas's upcoming Telugu action entertainer, featuring actors Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead, began on Monday.

Actor Mahesh Babu
Actor Mahesh Babu Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 5:46 pm

Work on director Trivikram Srinivas's upcoming Telugu action entertainer, featuring actors Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead, began on Monday.

The film, which has huge expectations riding on it, is being tentatively referred to as #SSMB28. S Radhakrishna (China Babu) is producing the film under the production house Haarika & Hassine Creations.

This is the third time that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are working together. They have worked together twice prior to this film and both the films that they worked on together -- 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja' -- went on to become massive blockbusters.

Their combination has raised expectations from this film as well.

Trivikram has penned a story on a subject that's never been presented on screen before for this film. Mahesh Babu, sources say, will appear in a never-before-seen character in the film.

The superstar is to sport a rugged avatar with long hair and a beard.

Producer Naga Vamsi tweeted about the film. He said, "The filming of an epic action entertainer begins today! The blockbuster combo of Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram garu on sets after 12 years! Superstar in a massy rugged avatar. Await more surprises coming your way, soon."

A working still shows Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas having a serious discussion about their next shot on the sets.

Related stories

Krishnam Raju Death: Prabhas Breaks Down At Uncle's Funeral; Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Console The ‘Baahubali’ Actor

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar Have Unique Birthday Wishes For Son Gautham

'One Nation, One Emotion, One Identity,' Says Mahesh Babu

#SSMB28 will be edited by national award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while the team also comprises art director AS Prakash, national award-winning music director S Thaman and cinematographer PS Vinod.

The film will hit the theatres across the globe on April 28, 2023.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mahesh Babu Trivikram Srinivas Film Shooting Telugu Movies Pooja Hedge SSMB28 Athadu Khaleja Navin Nooli India
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sri Lanka's First T20 Asia Cup Title And More - Stats

Sri Lanka's First T20 Asia Cup Title And More - Stats

BJP Nominates Ghulam Ali To Rajya Sabha From J&K, Surprising All Including J&K BJP

BJP Nominates Ghulam Ali To Rajya Sabha From J&K, Surprising All Including J&K BJP