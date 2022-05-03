Shlok Sharma's 'Two Sisters And A Husband' To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

Filmmaker Shlok Sharma’s latest project ‘Two Sisters And A Husband’ stars actors Avani Rai, Manya Grover and Dinker Sharma. The film is all set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, in the International Narrative Competition section.

The movie is billed as ‘messy, twisted and dingy tale of a family gone wrong’, according to news9live.com. Sharma who debuted with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Haraamkhor’ has co-written the film with his collaborator and writer Shilpa Srivastava. It also features actors Himanshu Kohli and Ashutosh Pathak.

While talking about the festival, Sharma mentioned that it is an honour to be a part of the festival that has celebrated filmmakers and films that they have grown up watching. Sharma said, “This is the best platform our film could have asked for. My producer, Navin Shetty and I have dreamt of an opportunity like this. I cannot thank the programmers enough.”

The festival’s official website terms the synopsis of the film as a "riveting and restrained drama, set in the 1990s against the majestic backdrop of the Himalayas". The film revolves around the carefree life of Amrita played by Grover who wants a life with Rajat, played by Dinker with whom she is in a secret relationship. But Rajat is forced into marrying Amrita’s sister, Tara played by Rai. However, Amrita becomes pregnant and the trio flees from the town.

Tribeca film festival will be held from June 8 to June 19 in New York.