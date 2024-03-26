Shiv Thakare BREAKS Silence On Dating Rumours With Daisy Shah

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' contestants Daisy Shah and Shiv Thakare's dating rumours started doing the rounds when they were spotted together at various events. They also share reels together and their gestures towards each other added fuel to the rumours. Daisy and Shiv have earlier spoken about it, but the fans seem to be unconvinced. Shiv has yet again cleared the air surrounding their relationship.
The 'Bigg Boss 16' runner-up recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, where he addressed the dating rumours with Daisy Shah.
When Shiv was asked about his relationship with his 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' co-contestant, he said, “Nahi nahi, kuch nahi tha. Aap ek baar cafe mein jao kisi ke saath, aap ek baar dikh jao, aur dono smile kar lo bas. Aur log kya bolte hain, cute jodi hai (No, there is nothing like that, You go to a cafe with someone, meet someone, and smile at each other and that’s it. People start saying that they are a cute couple)"
Advertisement
Shiv also called Daisy “a very good friend," and added, “She has a long way to go."
Watch the full interview of Shiv Thakare here.
Last year, in an interview with ETimes, addressing her link-up rumours with Shiv Thakare, Daisy said, "It’s just that we try to tackle things our way because till the time we don’t declare that we are dating each other till then we wouldn’t want media, people or fans to judge that we are dating or are a rumoured couple. Let us come out and say. We are just friends, abhi filhaal."
The 'Jai Ho' actress also said that the link-up rumours doesn’t affect their friendship. ''In fact, we are as friendly and even more friendly than before. It’s fine and we just try to keep our personal life to ourselves. We don’t like to display it to the world. I believe that ke aap jitna zyaada duniya ko doge about your personal life, they get that much content to scrutinise things,'' she added.