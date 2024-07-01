In a conversation with PTI, Luv Sinha confirmed that Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to the hospital due to health concerns. He mentioned that the veteran actor and TMC MP had developed a strong fever. He added that the actor will get his yearly tests done simultaneously. Luv said, “My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover, and we could have his yearly tests done as well.”