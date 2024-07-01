Just a week after daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding to her long-term boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, actor Shatrughan Sinha was reportedly admitted to a private hospital. The news of his health made headlines yesterday, but recently his son Luv Sinha confirmed the reports. Luv mentioned that Shatrughan was taken to the hospital after he developed a strong fever.
In a conversation with PTI, Luv Sinha confirmed that Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to the hospital due to health concerns. He mentioned that the veteran actor and TMC MP had developed a strong fever. He added that the actor will get his yearly tests done simultaneously. Luv said, “My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover, and we could have his yearly tests done as well.”
He quashed reports of Shatrughan going through a surgery at the hospital. It was rumoured that the actor was taken to the hospital for surgery. Dismissing the reports of the surgery, he continued, “I have been going there (to the hospital) every day, so (I) can tell you that there was no surgical procedure.”
Luv made headlines when it was rumoured that he did not attend his sister’s marriage because of a feud between them. He took to social media and called out people for spreading fake news about him. He wrote, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first.”
On the other hand, Shatrughan has been in the news ever since the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The actor-turned-politician won in West Bengal’s Asansol constituency. After this political win, he attended Sonakshi’s wedding with Zaheer in Mumbai on June 23.