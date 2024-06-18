In a conversation with Times Now, Sharmin Segal opened up about the interview where people called her out for calling Sanjeeda Shaikh an ‘outsider.’ Reacting to the bullying allegations, Segal said, “Again this is something I don't know. What I do know is that my interviews were being taken out of context and some of my co-stars have spoken graciously as to how these interviews were taken out of context. I share a very cordial equation with both Aditi and Sanjeeda. I wish that people would not use 10 second out of context clips to define the relationship I share with them.”