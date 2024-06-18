Art & Entertainment

Sharmin Segal Reacts To Allegations Of Her 'Bullying' Sanjeeda Shaikh: These Interviews Were Taken Out Of Context

Sharmin Segal has reacted to allegations of her bullying Sanjeeda Shaikh after her interview went viral. Here's what she had to say.

Netflix
Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh in 'Heeramandi' Photo: Netflix
info_icon

Sharmin Segal’s performance in ‘Heeramandi’ has become the talk of the town. The actor was called out and trolled on social media for her portrayal of Alamzeb. Additionally, the trolling peaked when interviews of Segal with the cast of the show started going viral on social media. Recently, Segal faced the wrath of social media again when an interview showed her calling co-actor Sanjeeda Sheikh an ‘outsider.’ She was called out for bullying her. In a recent interview, she has cleared the air.

In a conversation with Times Now, Sharmin Segal opened up about the interview where people called her out for calling Sanjeeda Shaikh an ‘outsider.’ Reacting to the bullying allegations, Segal said, “Again this is something I don't know. What I do know is that my interviews were being taken out of context and some of my co-stars have spoken graciously as to how these interviews were taken out of context. I share a very cordial equation with both Aditi and Sanjeeda. I wish that people would not use 10 second out of context clips to define the relationship I share with them.”

For the unversed, the controversy stemmed when Shaikh was asked to share her experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Responding to the question, she mentioned that the director is a “perfectionist” and he expects a certain degree of performance from his actors. As Shaikh made this statement, Segal mentioned that “perfectionist” is a “basic” word for Bhansali because only someone who has never worked with him and is an “outsider” would use the word to describe the director. The interview went viral, and netizens called her out for allegedly being passive-aggressive to Shaikh.

Segal shared the screen with Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Farida Jalal, and Taha Shah Badusha in ‘Heeramandi.’ She made her acting debut with ‘Malaal.’ She started her career as an assistant director in ‘Mary Kom.’

