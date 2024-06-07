When asked about how Bhansali is known for showcasing powerful women in his projects, including ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and more, how does Alamzeb in ‘Heeramandi’ different, Sharmin exclusively told Outlook India, “Since the time I could rebel from my mother in real life to now being content as I grew older, that’s how Alamzeb’s character is different from the others. All the other women are mature, but Alamzeb is still finding her footing in realising her circumstances and trying to fight for her wants and her needs, and then coming to terms with her circumstances. Fighting for your love and needs is great, but fighting for your circumstances is a battle you sometimes cannot win because you are fighting against yourself. So Alamzeb’s character is more of coming of age, understanding of her reality, it is as much rebellion as much acceptance.”