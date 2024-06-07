Art & Entertainment

Sharmin Segal On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’: Had A Lot At Stake With The Show, Pressure To Deliver Was High

Sharmin Segal revealed that her key takeaway from ‘Heeramandi’ is the ability to work in a high pressure environment.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Sharmin Segal
info_icon

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ released on Netflix on May 1. In the much-appreciated show, Sanjay's niece Sharmin Segal played one of the key roles of Alamzeb. Apart from Sharmin, the show also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the leading roles.

For those caught unaware, the actress started her career as an assistant director to her Bhansali before making her debut in SLB’s production, ‘Malaal’ (2019). She also featured in the film ‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’ (2022), before bagging the role of Alamzeb in the series Heeramandi (2024).[1][2]

When asked about how Bhansali is known for showcasing powerful women in his projects, including ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and more, how does Alamzeb in ‘Heeramandi’ different, Sharmin exclusively told Outlook India, “Since the time I could rebel from my mother in real life to now being content as I grew older, that’s how Alamzeb’s character is different from the others. All the other women are mature, but Alamzeb is still finding her footing in realising her circumstances and trying to fight for her wants and her needs, and then coming to terms with her circumstances. Fighting for your love and needs is great, but fighting for your circumstances is a battle you sometimes cannot win because you are fighting against yourself. So Alamzeb’s character is more of coming of age, understanding of her reality, it is as much rebellion as much acceptance.”

She further added, “As the show progresses, Alamzeb is a young girl who turns into a woman with higher understanding. Alamzeb stands out as the sword-thumb in ‘Heeramandi’, and Sanjay sir makes sure the character has a universal appeal, he connects to his audience, and it is an active thought process in his mind.

Sharmin also revealed the key takeaway she had from working on the sets of Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’, and stated, “It’s the ability to work in a high pressure environment, and I had a lot at stake with this show and the pressure to deliver was high, in fact, 10-fold more difficult. And I believe I would be able to come out as a far better actor after the show.”

Meanwhile, lately, Sharmin has been on the receiving end of social media trolling, and netizens have accused of nepotism and favouritism. However, she has maintained that the viewer’s point of view is very important to her, and how she would not let negatively overpower her. 

