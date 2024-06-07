After Richa Chadha, Farida Jalal Supports ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Maybe That’s Her Capacity, Why Be Mean?

It has been more than a month since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ released on Netflix on May 1. However, since that time, actor Sharmin Segal, who played Alamzeb in the show, has been getting a lot of flak for her perceived “expressionless” acting. In fact, Sharmin has been on the receiving end of massive trolling. While she has mostly kept mum, her co-stars are taking the responsibility now of defending her.