Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ premiered on Netflix on May 1. Despite being over a month since the show’s release, Sharmin Segal’s performance in the web series is being criticised by one and all. In fact, the actress has become a major target of negative criticism, memes and trolls. Not to miss, her co-stars from ‘Heeramandi’ have defended her, time and again, but Sharmin, who happens to be the niece of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has become the centre of attention.
Now the latest star to come out in support of her is mom-to-be Richa Chadha. The actress took to her Instagram story on Thursday, and shared a screenshot of a comment that read, “Don’t ever return to that show. It was specifically made for an emotion less hamming nepokid.” Richa Chadha reacted to it with saying, “Kind is cool.”
Richa, who didn’t take the name of Sharmin, further commented, “For the past month, whenever I have been able to keep track and be vigilant enough, I have been deleting negative comments about a co-star that appear in my comments. Guys? Offer constructive criticism, but this much visceral hate? It’s one thing to reject someone’s performance, theek hai! Mat karo pasand, aapka haq hai. Par aise chatkare le ke troll to mat karo? (It’s your right to dislike a content, but at least don’t take pleasure in trolling someone.) Please? Out of context interview clips (that too from a legit roast, y’all are using). Why?”
The ‘Masaan’ actress further asserted how it might be tempting to jump on a trend but told netizens that they cannot make another human being click bait. She said, “I think we can all do better than that, be better than that. Be kind, please,” adding that such negativity can affect someone’s mental health. “A big election just happened, there’s a heat wave on, there’s so much going on in the world! Please move on?” she signed off.
In the much-loved show, Sharmin Segal played the role of Alamzeb. ‘Heeramandi’ also starred Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, Sonkashi Sinha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, among others.