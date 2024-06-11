Sharmin Segal has become the talk of the town after she appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ where she played the role of Alamzeb. The actor was mercilessly trolled by netizens for her performance. In a previous interview, the actor revealed that she watched Meena Kumari’s ‘Pakeezah’ and drew inputs from that movie into her character. Now, Kumari’s stepson Tajdar Amrohi has broken his silence and has shared what he thinks about Segal’s performance.