Richa Chadha Drew Inspiration From Meena Kumari’s ‘Pakeezah’ For Her Role In ‘Heeramandi’

Talking about her preparations for the character, Richa said: "Carefully observing, learning from and taking lessons from Meena Kumari ji's character in 'Pakeezah' was a truly enriching and deeply transforming experience for me ahead of shooting for ‘Heeramandi’. In ‘Paakezah’, Meena Kumari’s character has a certain tragic depth and complexity that resonated with Lajjo, the character that I play in the show. I worked on the voice and diction, while studying Meena Jis work, to the point of imitation sometimes.”