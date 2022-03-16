Sharmaji Namkeen: Ranbir Kapoor Considered Wearing Prosthetics To Finish Dad Rishi Kapoor's Last Film

'Sharmaji Namkeen,' actor Rishi Kapoor's upcoming film, will be released later this month. The veteran actor died in April 2020, while the film's production was still ongoing. In a video tribute, Rishi Kapoor's son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, discusses why the film is special to him and recalls how he considered using prosthetics to finish the film, before actor Paresh Rawal stepped in to play the role.

Ranbir Kapoor is seen speaking about the film in a video uploaded on social media by the film's producer Farhan Akhtar. "I'm here to share something that makes Sharmaji Namkeen a very special film. This film isn't special for me just because it's papa's last film but papa really believed in the story. I remember when he fell sick in the middle of the shoot, he somehow wanted to complete the shoot but life had other plans," he says.

The actor describes how the project was put on hold following Rishi Kapoor's death on April 30, 2020. He stated that the filmmakers and family considered a variety of solutions, including visual effects and even having Ranbir Kapoor replace his father. He said, "You may have heard 'The show must go on'. Papa lived it. After he left, it felt that the film may not be completed. We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and finish this role. But nothing was working out. And that's when Mr Paresh Rawal stepped in and helped us finish the film."

Ranbir Kapoor praised Paresh Rawal for stepping in at the last minute to assist finish the film. He said in the clip, "It was very generous of him to take up this challenge because two different actors playing the same character is extremely rare in the film world. Thanks to Paresh ji, we could complete papa's last film and bring it to you all. will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans."

Ranbir Kapoor then asked viewers to show the film the same affection they had shown Rishi Kapoor's previous works.

'Sharmaji Namkeen' depicts the lives of a newly retired guy who rediscover his love of cooking after entering a riotous women's kitty group. Hitesh Bhatia directed the film, which was co-produced by Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures.

The film's trailer will be released on Thursday, March 17. Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar also appear in the film. On March 31, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video.