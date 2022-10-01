Sharad Malhotra Speaks About His Superstitious Beliefs

Popular TV actor Sharad Malhotra is all set to be part of the second season of the anthology series 'Ratri Ke Yatri', which includes five different stories set with a common background of the red-light area and its dark reality.



He is playing the character of Manoj, who has to overcome his superstitious beliefs to have a happy love life. Sharad spoke about his character and how superstitious he is in real life: "While I have my own share of beliefs in superstitions, I am not too keen to focus on them and let them be the driver of my life. I do consider things as lucky for me."



The first part of the anthology series 'Ratri Ke Yatri' was released in 2020 and it featured Sudhir Pande, Anju Mahendru, Iqbal Khan, Barkha Sengupta, Parag Tyagi, Avinash Mukherjee, Shiny Doshi, Renee Dhyani, Mansi Srivastava, Reyhna Pandit, and Akashdeep Arora, among others.



The 39-year-old actor further asserted that when it comes to love in real life, he keeps aside all these beliefs. "But when it comes to love, I am a hopeless romantic and don't dwell on these superstitious ideas. I would walk the extra mile only if my loved one held such a belief and it would help put all her inhibitions to rest," he added.



'Ratri Ke Yatri 2' stars Rashami Desai, Sharad Malhotra, Shakti Arora, Monalisa, Shefali Jariwala, Adaa Khan, Bhavin Bhanushali, Abigail Pande, Priyal Gor, Mohit Abrol, Meera Deosthale, and Aakash Dabadhe.



It will be streaming soon on Hungama Play.