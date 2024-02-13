Sharad Kelkar Voices Wolverine In Hindi Version Of 'Marvel's Wastelanders'

It follows the events after killing of the Avengers, the X-Men, as Super Villains win. Since the Red Skull took over the United States, a traumatized Wolverine has wandered in a daze of survivor’s guilt and self-loathing over his feelings of failure to protect his fellow X-Men and their mutant students.

As per an official synopsis: “Wolverine encounters Sofia, a young mutant in-hiding and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. When the Red Skull and his top lieutenant Crossbones frame Wolverine and escalate anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, our hero realizes that his only option may be to face Red Skull and his savage allies head on. But a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first.”