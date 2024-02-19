Sharad Kelkar is known for his numerous television roles. But apart from television, the talented actor has also dipped his toes in films in multiple languages. Recently, the actor opened up about playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his 2020 film, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.’
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sharad Kelkar talked about how he got on board with ‘Tanhaji.’ He shared that director Om Raut had approached him with the role. He said that he was taken aback. He said, “I had never met or spoken to Om Raut, the director before. I was out of the country when he called and said he wanted to meet me. He then said he wanted me to play Shivaji, and I took two minutes before asking ‘why me?’ He said he wants his king to look like this, have a personality like mine.”
Kelkar continued, “We did a look test, and when I came to the office in that attire, everybody went quiet. Then I realized they were looking at me. That gave me a lot of confidence. For a Maharashtrian, Marathi actor, this role is once in a lifetime. It’s the biggest achievement.”
The actor also revealed how people had appreciated his role. He said that people only talked about his role in the film. He added, “People 100 out of 100 times mentioned this film and my role in the conversations. It was a matter of pride.”
‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ was directed by Om Raut. Along with Sharad Kelkar, it also starred Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The movie went on to become a blockbuster hit and sweep numerous accolades at multiple award shows.