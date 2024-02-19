In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sharad Kelkar talked about how he got on board with ‘Tanhaji.’ He shared that director Om Raut had approached him with the role. He said that he was taken aback. He said, “I had never met or spoken to Om Raut, the director before. I was out of the country when he called and said he wanted to meet me. He then said he wanted me to play Shivaji, and I took two minutes before asking ‘why me?’ He said he wants his king to look like this, have a personality like mine.”