Juhi Chawla Reveals How Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan Played Pranks On Sets Of ‘Ishq’

Juhi, who appeared on the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', recalled about the shooting of 'Ishq', saying, "While shooting for 'Ishq', Ajay and Aamir, despite their straight face and innocent appearances, would continuously play pranks. There was a new assistant director, and whenever he came to give the clap for a shot, Ajay and Aamir would poke him and the clapboard would shake."

"As a result, the assistant director would often get scolded by our director, Indra Kumar. Sometimes they would even erase the markings for the shot. Each time, the assistant director would be scolded by our director, unaware that it was actually Aamir and Ajay who were behind the mischief," Juhi said.