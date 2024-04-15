Tamil filmmaker S Shankar's elder daughter Aishwarya Shankar, who is a doctor by profession, tied the knot with assistant director Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai today (April 15). Shankar and his wife, Eswari, are currently on cloud nine. It was a grand wedding which was attended by several stars from the Tamil film industry. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Vikram, Nayanthara, Suriya, Karthi, and Vignesh Shivan, among others graced the wedding of Aishwarya and Tarun. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also graced the ceremony to bless the newlyweds.