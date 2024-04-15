Tamil filmmaker S Shankar's elder daughter Aishwarya Shankar, who is a doctor by profession, tied the knot with assistant director Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai today (April 15). Shankar and his wife, Eswari, are currently on cloud nine. It was a grand wedding which was attended by several stars from the Tamil film industry. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Vikram, Nayanthara, Suriya, Karthi, and Vignesh Shivan, among others graced the wedding of Aishwarya and Tarun. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also graced the ceremony to bless the newlyweds.
Pics from Aishwarya and Tarun's wedding have gone viral on social media. Suriya, Vikram, Karthi, and Rajinikanth were seen wearing veshti and shirts while Kamal Haasan was in a black traditional outfit. Nayanthara was in a light pink saree while Vignesh donned a white veshti and shirt.
Advertisement
Have a look at Shankar's daughter's wedding pics here.
Shankar has three children- two daughters, Aishwarya and Aditi, and a son named Arijit. His younger daughter, Aditi Shankar also attended her sister's wedding.
Aishwarya got engaged to Tarun at their house in Chennai in February this year. It was an intimate affair with only close family members and friends in attendance.
For the unversed, this is Aishwarya Shankar's second marriage. She was earlier married to cricketer Damodaran Rohit in June 2021. It didn't last long. Damodaran's name was involved in a sexual harassment case filed by a 16-year-old girl. He was charged under the Pocso Act.
Advertisement
Coming back to Shankar, he has wrapped up shoot of his upcoming film, 'Game Changer' which stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. He also hasdirected 'Indian 2' starring Kamal Haasan in the lead. It is the sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian'. In the sequel, Kamal will be reprising his role of Veerasekaran Senapathy. The movie is slated to release in June this year.