Art & Entertainment

Shanghai Fashion Show: Louis Vuitton Women’s Voyager Pre-Fall 2024 Collection

Explore the elegance of Louis Vuitton's Pre-Fall 2024 Collection as models grace the runway at Shanghai's Long Museum. A blend of luxury and innovation in every design.

Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Photo: Andy Wong
info_icon

Step into the future of fashion with Louis Vuitton's Women’s Voyager Pre-Fall 2024 Collection, unveiled at a stunning fashion show in Shanghai's Long Museum.

Models sashay down the ramp as they do the walk for the fashion week. Here are a few glimpses of the style-heavy event:

Advertisement

Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Photo: Andy Wong
info_icon

Models showcasing the Louis Vuitton Women’s Voyager Pre-Fall 2024 Collection during a fashion show held at the Long Museum in Shanghai, China.

Advertisement

Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Photo: Andy Wong
info_icon

Models showcasing the Women’s Voyager Pre-Fall 2024 Collection by Louis Vuitton, at the Long Museum in Shanghai, China.

Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Photo: Andy Wong
info_icon

Models showcasing the Louis Vuitton Women’s Voyager Pre-Fall 2024 Collection during a fashion show held at the Long Museum in Shanghai, China.

Advertisement

Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Photo: Andy Wong
info_icon

Models showcasing the Louis Vuitton Women’s Voyager Pre-Fall 2024 Collection during a fashion show at the Long Museum in Shanghai, China.

Advertisement

Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Photo: Andy Wong
info_icon

Models showcasing the Louis Vuitton Women’s Voyager Pre-Fall 2024 Collection during a fashion show held at the Long Museum in Shanghai.

Advertisement

Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Photo: Andy Wong
info_icon

Invited guests take souvenir photos after attending the Louis Vuitton Women’s Voyager Pre-Fall 2024 Collection show held at the Long Museum in Shanghai, China.

Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Photo: Andy Wong
info_icon

Invited guests take souvenir photos after attending the Louis Vuitton Women’s Voyager Pre-Fall 2024 Collection show held at the Long Museum in Shanghai, China.

Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Shanghai Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Photo: Andy Wong
info_icon

Models present the Louis Vuitton Women’s Voyager Pre-Fall 2024 Collection during a fashion show held at the Long Museum in Shanghai, China.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final