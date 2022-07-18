Shamshera Director: Fortunate To Have Worked With Chintu Uncle, Ranbir Kapoor; They Are Different Yet Similar

Filmmaker Karan Malhotra, who has worked with late veteran star Rishi Kapoor in 'Agneepath' and his actor son in the upcoming film 'Shamshera', feels fortunate to work with the father-son duo and revealed that they are different yet very similar.

Malhotra says, "I am fortunate to have worked with both Chintu uncle and Ranbir, they are so different yet so similar. While with Chintu uncle we would argue, fight and have multiple discussions on the character arc of Rauf Lala."

"He always gave me immense respect and never treated me like a first-time director. The challenges we threw at each other only made the character bigger. I miss the madness on set with him every single day," he added.

He shared, "Ranbir and Chintu uncle are very different but their work ethics are similar. They both surrender to the vision of the director. Rishi Kapoor had always been vocal about his wish to see Ranbir do a hardcore commercial film. So with that thought, working with Ranbir on Shamshera has been extremely delightful. He has given the character his all and I now can't wait for audiences to witness the magic that he has created on-screen."

The story of 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh.

This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays 'Shamshera' in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Kapoor's arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Kapoor will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.

[With Inputs From IANS]