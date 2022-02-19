Shamita Shetty Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles During 'Bigg Boss 15'

'Bigg Boss 15' finalist, actress Shamita Shetty recently opened up about facing anxiety issues in the 'Bigg Boss' house. The actress who was earlier known to have anxiety issues, spoke about the psychological effects of locked inside the house and how it contributed to the increase of her anxiety issues.

In an interview RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actress said, "I wouldn’t say I am 100% back to my life out here. You know what I mean? Thoda time lag raha hai. And I didn’t realise this. Jab bohot saare log mere aas paas hua karte they, I would feel very strange and unfortunately for me, my birthday was in a few days, so I had to see a lot of people but I wanted to run away."

The 'Mohabattein' actress went on to say that she many a times wanted to run away from the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Talking about her struggle to get used to life outside the reality show, she added, "Mera anxiety level ghar ke andar bohot hi badh gaya tha and I already had anxiety issues, so it’s definitely something I am dealing with. I have a therapist, who is very good. Mujhe at least pata hai ki yeh jo phases aate hai, temporary phases hai."

Shetty first appeared on 'Bigg Boss 3' but had to leave the show midway due to her sister actress Shilpa Shetty's and businessman Raj Kundra's wedding. She is currently in a relationship with actor Raqesh Bapat with whom she has future plans, revealed the 'Bigg Boss 15' finalist.