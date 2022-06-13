Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested on Monday (June 13) for allegedly consuming narcotics during a rave party in a city hotel, according to police. He is the son of actor Shakti Kapoor, famous for his roles like Crime Master Gogo in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.

"It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs. He tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station," the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar S Guled told reporters.

According to police, the rave party was hosted at a posh hotel on the MG Road on Sunday (June 12) night when a police team raided the place and arrested them. Besides Siddhanth Kapoor, four more people have been arrested, sources in the police said.

About 35 people were present during the party to which Siddhanth Kapoor was invited. They were all subjected to medical tests. Five of them, including him, tested positive for drugs. The police also seized seven 'Ecstasy' pills and a packet of marijuana from the party spot. The accused have been booked under Section 22A, 22B and 27B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The police had unearthed drug abuse in a section of the Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.

The 37-year-old has acted in films such as 'Shootout At Wadala' and 'Ugly' and worked as an assistant director in movies like 'Dhol'.

[With Inputs From PTI]