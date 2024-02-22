Shahid Kapoor Reveals What Made Him Quit Smoking

During the audio chat show, Shahid revealed about his decision to quit smoking: "When I used to smoke, I would hide from my daughter and smoke. That is actually the reason I gave it up; one day, while I was hiding and having my smoke, I told myself that I am not going to do this forever. And that is actually the day I decided to quit smoking."

Shahid married Mira Rajput in July 2015. The couple have two kids-- daughter Misha, and son Zain.