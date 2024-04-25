Art & Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor, Pavail Gulati Bonded Over ‘Fitness And Health Discussions’ On ‘Deva’ Set

Actor Pavail Gulati said it has been a "joy" working with Shahid Kapoor, with whom he bonded over fitness and health discussions on the sets of their upcoming film 'Deva'.

Advertisement

Instagram
Shahid Kapoor, Pavail Gulati Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Pavail Gulati said it has been a "joy" working with Shahid Kapoor, with whom he bonded over fitness and health discussions on the sets of their upcoming film 'Deva'.

Pavail shared, "It's been a joy to work alongside Shahid. We've bonded over our mutual interests, particularly in fitness and health discussions. Collaborating with someone who shares similar passions and brings such dedication to the craft has been incredible."

"Our journey on the 'Deva' set has been immensely rewarding," he said.

In 'Deva', Pavail takes on the role of a police officer, and the first phase of filming has wrapped up.

Advertisement

Expressing gratitude for their growing bond, Pavail acknowledges Shahid's warmth and commitment.

"Beyond our characters, Shahid's dedication has made every moment on set memorable. We've built a connection that goes beyond the screen, and I'm grateful for the chance to collaborate with him on 'Deva'," he said.

'Deva' is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  2. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know
  3. Al Pacino Birthday Special: 'Heat' To 'Scarface', 7 Stellar Performances That Highlight The Oscar-Winner's Legacy
  4. Age Of Agitation: Student Protests Surge Across U.S. Universities Over Israel's War On Gaza
  5. Podcast Star Alex Cooper And Matt Kaplan Say 'I Do' In Dreamy Riviera Maya Wedding Celebration
  6. Young And Angry: Columbia Student Protests Continue To Rattle The Powers That Be
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Takes Note Of Poll Violations By PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi; YouTuber Manish Kashyap Joins BJP
  8. Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton