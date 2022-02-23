Shah Rukh Khan To Start Shooting For Rajkumar Hirani’s Film From April 15

Superstar actor Shah Rukh Khan, who took a break from work after the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in October last year (2021) is back on the sets and is busy completing the shoots of his upcoming film. On Monday (21 February), he resumed filming for Atlee's commercial entertainer with Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in Mumbai. After completing the schedule for Atlee's film, he will wrap up the shoot of Siddharth Anand’s 'Pathan'. He will also start with his next film with director Rajkumar Hirani soon.

According to a reports in Peepingmoon, Khan will begin the work on Hirani's next on April 15 this year. The first schedule will be shot in Mumbai's Film City Studios. The makers have recreated a Punjab village in the city's studio. The sets will be ready by March 31. Reports also state that the makers will be shooting in the fields of Punjab in either April or May.

As per reports, the film which is yet to be titled will be majorly shot in Mumbai and the UK along with a 10-day schedule in Budapest.

Actress Taapsee Pannu will be seen as the female lead in the film with Boman Irani playing a pivotal role. Since the film travels across timelines and geography several popular actors will be making special appearances in the film. Makers are planning to have multiple cameo performances in this movie and actors like Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh have reportedly been approached for the same.

Hirani's film is based on the issue of donkey flight. In the film, SRK plays the role of a person who takes the illegal backdoor route to immigrate to Canada in search of a better life. Khan will shoot for the film till October 2022 and in between schedule breaks, he will shoot for Atlee's robbery drama. Meanwhile, he is expected to wrap the shoot for Pathan next month after its last schedule in Spain.