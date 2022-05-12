Thursday, May 12, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan's Photo From 'Dunki' Sets Surfaces On The Web

A photo of Shah Rukh Khan from the set of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki has gone viral. Fans of the actor noticed that he appeared to be in better shape.

Shah Rukh Khan Instagram/ @iamsrk

Updated: 12 May 2022 11:44 am

Since last year, Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan has been working on his comeback film ‘Pathaan’ and has recently signed Indian filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's ‘Dunki’. The actor appears to have already begun work on ‘Dunki’, as a new photo of him, the film crew, and a few others have surfaced on the internet. Since the image was also published on Reddit, Khan's followers reacted to it in the comments section, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Khan looks sharp with combed hair, a grey tee, and black denim, which he pairs with white sneakers and dark sunglasses. As he poses with director Hirani and others, he is accompanied by a few women.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans of the actor contrasted his appearance in the photo to the one he wore when he welcomed several delegates at his home earlier this month. "He seems so better here than he did in the delegate's photographs," a Reddit user said on the photo. "My boyfriend cleaned up nicely," remarked another. "As always, you look adorable. He's always sexy," commented another.

A fan expressed his thoughts, saying, "Couple of thoughts: - Looks younger and more attractive. Need to gain some weight. Skin seems wrinklier at his age when he is slender. I hope he lets Hirani do his thing without interfering with the script or the process." "Almost feels like SRK couldn't make it in time there, so they borrowed from Madame Tussauds!" remarked one fan who couldn't believe it was him.

Bollywood actress, Taapsee Pannu plays the female protagonist in 'Dunki'. In April, Khan said of the project, "Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the most talented filmmakers of our age; we've always spoken about working together, and I'm thrilled that we're finally doing it with 'Dunki.' We only started filming this month, and I am loving every minute of it. Donkey, Monkey, Raju ke liye...kuch bhi ban sakta hoon! "

