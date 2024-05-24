Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Mumbai Post-Release From Hospital; Hides Behind Umbrella- Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan was hospitalized at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday due to a heat stroke. The actor was in the city for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Qualifier 1 match.

Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan left everyone worried when he was hospitalized at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday due to a heat stroke. The actor was in the city for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Qualifier 1 match. King Khan got discharged yesterday after his manager Pooja Dadlani shared an update about his health. On the same day, late night, he flew back to Mumbai with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and younger son AbRam. 

A video that was shared by news agency IANS on Thursday, on their X handle, it showed Shah Rukh Khan's car was leaving for Ahmedabad airport. Ahmedabad Rural SP had also confirmed with news agency ANI that SRK got discharged and left for Mumbai on a chartered plane.

In another video shared on a paparazzo's Instagram handle, the actor can be seen hiding behind an umbrella after coming out of the Mumbai airport. Later, his manager Pooja Dadlani sat on the car's front seat and SRK sat in the back seat and they were seen leaving the airport.

Pooja Dadlani released the first official statement on SRK's health on Thursday. She wrote, “To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well wishers – he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern''.

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, AbRam and others enjoyed the IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday night. Post his team's big win against SRH, the 'Jawan' actor took a victory lap with Suhana and AbRam. He also did his signature arms-outstretched pose for the fans present at the stadium.

On Wednesday, Gauri Khan was clicked arriving at KD hospital. SRK's good friend and co-owner of KKR, actress Juhi Chawla, also paid a visit to the actor at the hospital long with her husband Jay Mehta.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Missing Bangladesh MP 'Honey-Trapped', Body 'Skinned'; Bengal CID Detains 1 | Horrific Details
  2. Seven Booked For Conducting Child Marriage In Madhya Pradesh
  3. Thane Boiler Blast: Windows Crack, Objects Fly In CCTV Videos Of Explosion's Impact On Nearby Areas | WATCH
  4. Cyclone 'Remal' Brewing, Rajasthan Town Logs 48.8 Deg; Red Alert For Heatwave In Some States, For Rain In Kerala
  5. Pune Porsche Accident: Teen, Father Say Driver Was Behind Wheels; Similar Case In Kanpur Triggers Police Action
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Receives 8-Minute Standing Ovation, Team Dances On Red Carpet
  2. Park Seo-joon's Agency Briefly Responds To Dating Rumours With American Actress Lauren Tsai
  3. Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Mumbai Post-Release From Hospital; Hides Behind Umbrella- Watch Video
  4. Aishwarya Rai Shares Glimpses Of Her Mom's Birthday Celebrations With Aaradhya; Fans Ask 'Where's Abhishek Bachchan'
  5. Cannes 2024: Preity Zinta Dazzles In A Shimmery Pearl White Gown For Her First Appearance
Sports News
  1. India Unveil 27-Member Squad For FIFA WC Qualifier Against Kuwait
  2. NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Jaylen Brown Scores 40 To Give Boston Celtics 2-0 Lead
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  4. IPL 2024, SRH Vs RR Qualifier 2: Will It Rain Today In Chennai?
  5. Scottie Scheffler Arrest: Police Officer Under 'Corrective Action' For not Having Bodycam Activated
World News
  1. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea
  2. Turbulence-Hit Singapore Airlines Flight Passengers Undergo Treatment For Brain, Spinal And Bone Injuries
  3. Vietnam: Fire At Hanoi Apartment Building Leaves 14 Dead
  4. US Regulators Take Aim At Live Nation: Lawsuit Alleges 'Monopoly' Tactics In Live Music Industry
  5. List Of Countries Which Recognise Palestine In 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Enters Geneva Open Semis