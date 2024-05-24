Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Mumbai Post-Release From Hospital; Hides Behind Umbrella- Watch Video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan left everyone worried when he was hospitalized at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday due to a heat stroke. The actor was in the city for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Qualifier 1 match. King Khan got discharged yesterday after his manager Pooja Dadlani shared an update about his health. On the same day, late night, he flew back to Mumbai with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and younger son AbRam.
A video that was shared by news agency IANS on Thursday, on their X handle, it showed Shah Rukh Khan's car was leaving for Ahmedabad airport. Ahmedabad Rural SP had also confirmed with news agency ANI that SRK got discharged and left for Mumbai on a chartered plane.
In another video shared on a paparazzo's Instagram handle, the actor can be seen hiding behind an umbrella after coming out of the Mumbai airport. Later, his manager Pooja Dadlani sat on the car's front seat and SRK sat in the back seat and they were seen leaving the airport.
Pooja Dadlani released the first official statement on SRK's health on Thursday. She wrote, “To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well wishers – he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern''.
Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, AbRam and others enjoyed the IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday night. Post his team's big win against SRH, the 'Jawan' actor took a victory lap with Suhana and AbRam. He also did his signature arms-outstretched pose for the fans present at the stadium.
On Wednesday, Gauri Khan was clicked arriving at KD hospital. SRK's good friend and co-owner of KKR, actress Juhi Chawla, also paid a visit to the actor at the hospital long with her husband Jay Mehta.