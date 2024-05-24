Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Mumbai Post-Release From Hospital; Hides Behind Umbrella- Watch Video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan left everyone worried when he was hospitalized at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday due to a heat stroke. The actor was in the city for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Qualifier 1 match. King Khan got discharged yesterday after his manager Pooja Dadlani shared an update about his health. On the same day, late night, he flew back to Mumbai with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and younger son AbRam.