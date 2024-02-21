Shah Rukh Khan Pecks Nayanthara, Does ‘Chaleya’ Hook Step As He Presents Her The Award

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and south superstar Nayanthara, who worked together in the blockbuster film ‘Jawan’, reunited at an award function and had a gala time on stage.

At the recently held Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, Nayanthara was feted with the Best Actress trophy by Shah Rukh. A video from the event shows Shah Rukh holding her hand as she climbed up the stage to receive the award.