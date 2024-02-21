Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Pecks Nayanthara, Does ‘Chaleya’ Hook Step As He Presents Her The Award

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and south superstar Nayanthara, who worked together in the blockbuster film ‘Jawan’, reunited at an award function and had a gala time on stage.

IANS

February 21, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara Photo: Instagram
At the recently held Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, Nayanthara was feted with the Best Actress trophy by Shah Rukh. A video from the event shows Shah Rukh holding her hand as she climbed up the stage to receive the award.

Shah Rukh also did an impromptu hook step of ‘Chaleya’ from ‘Jawan’ as he held Nayanthara’s hand. A video of the same is now going viral on the Internet. In the video, he can also be seen pecking the actress.

Nayanthara, who made her Hindi cinema debut with director Atlee's 'Jawan', donned a golden yellow saree and tied her hair in a bun. She rounded off her look with a choker and matching earrings.

Shah Rukh also received the Best Actor award at the ceremony. 'Jawan', which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, clinched the honour for Best Film. The entire team of 'Jawan' including director Atlee, his wife Priya, and composer Anirudh Ravichander, were present at the award show in Mumbai.

