‘Shadow And Bone’ actor Julian Kostov is set to join the hit television show – ‘The White Lotus.’ According to a report, the actor will replace Milos Bikovic in the dark comedy. He will be seen in the upcoming third season.
According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Julian Kostov will join ‘The White Lotus.’ The filming of the third season is set to start this month in Thailand. He joined the show after Milos Bikovic was no longer associated with ‘The White Lotus.’ HBO decided to part ways with Bikovic after he was seen supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had written to HBO on social media after Bikovic’s political stance came to the front. The ministry wrote, “HBO, is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide & violates international law?” The ministry’s statement came after Bikovic’s video where he made comments about Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea went viral.
Reacting to HBO’s decision to part ways Bikovic had shared his thoughts. In an earlier interview, he said, “Today, a targeted campaign has been unleashed against me, seemingly as an external maneuver to influence decisions that can create a disturbing precedent shadowing the essence of artistic freedom. The result of such a narrative is the triumph of absurdity and the defeat of art."
Kostov has been associated with shows like ‘A Discovery of Witches’ and ‘Berlin Station.’ He has also worked in films such as ‘Code Red’ and ‘Leatherface’ to name a few. Kostov will be joining the diverse cast of ‘The White Lotus’ that includes talented actors like Leslie Bibb, Jason Issacs, Parker Posey, and Christian Friedel to name a few.