Shabana Azmi Shares Niece's 'Horrific Experience' With Cab Service

Actress Shabana Azmi, known for never mincing her words, recently took to Twitter to share how her niece, Meghna Vishwakarma, had a bad experience in a cab in Mumbai.'

Her niece, who had hired a cab to get to a destination, was asked by the cab driver to get off the cab mid-way, late at night, leaving her stranded on the road. Azmi wrote an angry tweet about her 21-year-old niece's 'horrific experience' with a popular cab service, which she called 'totally unacceptable.'

My 21 yr old niece had a horrific experience with @Olacabs.https://t.co/37D8WIuWXr totally unacceptable @ola_supports — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 26, 2022

In addition, she shared a link to Vishwakarma’s Facebook post about her ordeal.

In the social media post, her niece wrote about her experience. The post read, “My ride from lower Parel to Andheri West - The cab driver accepted my ride and came to pick me up. 5 minutes into the ride, he realized there was a lot of traffic and that he’d reach home late, so he made me get off in the middle of Dadar bridge. It was late in the night, making it difficult to find another cab. I had to walk down the bridge and walk through Dadar market. It took me 2 hours to reach my destination. Please help, this is unacceptable.”

Ola Support responded quickly to Azmi and tweeted, "Hi Shabana, our support team has already gotten in touch with and provided the needful resolution to Ms. Meghana. We also have shared the necessary feedback with our partner team who will take appropriate steps to minimise such situations in the future."

Hi Shabana, our support team has already gotten in touch with and provided the needful resolution to Ms. Meghana. We also have shared the necessary feedback with our partner team who will take appropriate steps to minimise such situations in the future. — Ola Support (@ola_supports) February 27, 2022

The cab service's further comment suggested that the issue has been resolved. The comment read: "Hey Meghana, thank you for speaking to our team. We hope they were able to help you with this. In case you need any further help, we are just a DM away. Have a nice day."