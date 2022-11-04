Selena Gomez Reveals She Had A Wardrobe Malfunction At The 2022 Emmys

Actress-singer Selena Gomez shared the unexpected style hiccup she experienced at the 2022 Emmys, telling Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show, "A lot of people saw something they didn't want to see."



During a November 2 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Only Murders in the Building actress recalled having issues with her white sequined Celine gown at the September 12 awards show, reports eonline.com.



"My dress was actually riding up the entire time," Selena told host Kelly Clarkson about her wardrobe malfunction.



"So a lot of people saw something they didn't want to see."



Despite having a fashion hiccup at the 2022 Emmys, the Rare Beauty founder handled it like a total pro. After all, wearing head-turning looks has become second nature for Selena, who recently wowed at the world premiere of her new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.



For the momentous occasion on November 2 at the 2022 AFI Festival, Gomez wore a vibrant asymmetrical fuchsia slip dress.



While the silk satin Rodarte design may have looked simple with its uncomplicated silhouette, it actually packed a major punch with its eye-catching details.



The one-shoulder strap featured a massive bow and elongated ribbons that draped down to her arms. Plus, the noticeably asymmetrical seams on the neckline and waistline added dimension to the overall look.



The 'Rare' singer's accessories were just as dazzling, as she wore diamond-embellished heels (a total Cinderella moment!), a matching clutch and gem-coloured drop earrings.



As for her beauty look? The 30-year-old opted for a dramatic smokey eye that her makeup artist, Melissa Murdick, said was inspired by "Monica Bellucci, who was always so effortlessly glamorous."



A slicked-back bun with a deep side part pulled it all together.



Between Selena's bold makeup and her gown's striking fuchsia colour, it's safe to say she commanded the red carpet at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.



And while the actress celebrated the premiere of her new Apple TV+ documentary, her mom exclusively told E! News they haven't watched the film just yet.



"It's something that I feel, 'cause I did a little interview in it, and I didn't really want to do a lot," Mandy Teefey explained at the Paw Works Animal Rescue event on October 29. "And it kind of just put me in a headspace that you just don't want to revisit after you've grown through so much."



However, she noted that what she's seen so far is beautiful, adding, "When the time comes, and I feel like I'm ready to watch it, I'll watch it."



And no matter how long it takes to view the finished project, Mandy's witnessed first-hand how much her daughter has blossomed.



"I've seen her grow into an amazing young woman," she gushed, "really grounded with what she does."