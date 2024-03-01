Seerat Kapoor Reveals Her Father Used To Take Her Auditions For Roles

When Seerat was five-year-old and took her first step into modeling, she was guided and motivated by her father, who himself made a decision at the age of 40 to pursue his passion for acting, leaving behind a 20 year corporate career.

Talking about the same, Seerat said: "My father has been my guiding light. His decision to follow his passion at an age when most people settle into a routine has taught me the importance of pursuing one's dreams fearlessly. He not only supported my early endeavours in the industry but continues to be a source of inspiration in every aspect of my life."