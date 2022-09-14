Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sayli Salunkhe: I'm Learning To Be More Precise With My Hindi Diction

TV actress Sayli Salunkhe, who is currently seen in the show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' had to face a lot of challenges in delivering the dialogues in Hindi and she worked really hard to learn the language properly.

Sayli Salunkhe
Sayli Salunkhe Instagram/ @saylisalunkhe10

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 6:59 pm

TV actress Sayli Salunkhe, who is currently seen in the show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' had to face a lot of challenges in delivering the dialogues in Hindi and she worked really hard to learn the language properly.

She said: "I had to work on my Hindi diction to be more precise with my dialogues for the show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'. I feel that performing helps you learn. Even though being a Maharashtrian my fluency in Marathi was not at par so while doing Marathi television I sharpened my Marathi diction as well."

The actress added she is doing everything to be proficient in Hindi.

"Now, while doing the show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai', I'm learning to be more precise with my Hindi diction to do full justice to my character. I think we learn more as we perform over time and I'm trying to learn each day possible on this show."

Sayli had been part of several Marathi shows including 'Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta', 'Chhatriwali' and also did Hindi serials like 'Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali' and now ' Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'.

Speaking more about the way she is trying to correct herself at every step in both Hindi and Marathi, she added: "As time goes on, I'm developing and honing my language skills so that I can deliver my show's dialogues with even more precision. I must say, both Hindi and Marathi languages give me immense joy to nurture and speak."

'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' airs on Star Bharat.

Related stories

Diljit Dosanjh: What Happened In 1984 Was Not Riots, It Was Genocide

Sayli Salunkhe Draws Inspiration From Real RTO Officer For Her Role

Sayli Salunkhe Gets Candid About Her Bond With Her Onscreen Daughter Kiara Sadh

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sayli Salunkhe TV Actress Bahot Pyaar Karte Hain Hindi Language Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta Marathi Series Star Bharat TV Serial India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League