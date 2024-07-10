Ahead of the release of Akshay Kumar-Radhika Madan starrer ‘Sarfira’, a screening was organized by the makers of the film in Mumbai. The screening on Tuesday was attended by the cast of the film and it also saw Suriya and Jyothika grace the event with their presence. The pictures from the screening have gone viral on social media.
For the Mumbai screening of ‘Sarfira’, Akshay Kumar was spotted wearing a black sleeveless vest that showed off his biceps. He paired the vest with light-coloured denim and white sneakers. He was seen posing with Radhika Madan who chose a black and golden saree for the event. She paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse and let her hair loose.
However, the best moment was when Suriya joined Kumar for the screening. Suriya was seen in a white t-shirt that he had paired with a black blazer. He posed with Kumar for the cameras. He attended the screening with his wife Jyotika who opted for a formal look. Jyotika was seen in a white top that she had paired with a baby blue blazer and trousers. She finished off her look with white pointed heels.
Apart from the actors, director Sudha Kongara was also seen at the screening. She was seen with GV Prakash Kumar and Captain Gopinath, on whom ‘Sarfira’ is based.
What is ‘Sarfira’ based on?
Directed by Sudha Kongara, ‘Sarfira’ is based on the story of Captain Gopinath who established India’s first budget airline. The movie revolves around the themes of India’s startup culture and aviation industry.
What is ‘Sarfira’ a remake of?
The movie is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film, ‘Soorarai Pottru’, which starred Suriya in the lead role. The Hindi remake stars Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas in key roles. The movie will be released in cinemas on July 12.