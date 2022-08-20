Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Turn ‘Ko-Actors’ For Upcoming Project

Recently, Sara and Janhvi appeared on Koffee With Karan together. In the episode, Janhvi Kapoor recalled how they went from being neighbours to friends in Goa.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor ( Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor)

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 7:36 am

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with actor Janhvi Kapoor took to their Instagram to give a glimpse of their upcoming project together. Sara posted the photo in which the two actors sat on a chair inside a house.

In the picture, Sara gave a shocked expression while looking at the camera. Janhvi had a surprised expression on her face. For the shot, Sara held Janhvi's arm. For their project, Sara wore a baby pink outfit while Janhvi opted for an off-shoulder sweater.

Sara captioned the post, “From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot (hot beverage, fire, movie camera and people with bunny ears emojis). Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought (thought balloon emoji) @janhvikapoor." Reacting to the post, Janhvi commented, "It’s going to be a blast (fire emojis)."

Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi posted another picture of the duo as they smiled. She wrote, "Travel adventures (check mark emoji) koffee dates (check mark emoji) and now co-stars! (two hearts emoji)."

Recently, Sara and Janhvi appeared on Koffee With Karan together. In the episode, Janhvi Kapoor recalled how they went from being neighbours to friends in Goa. She had said, “We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning.”

In other projects, Sara will be next seen with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in 'Gaslight'. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Janhvi was last seen in 'Goodluck Jerry', directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. She will also feature in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is backed by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on October 7. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She recently wrapped up the shoot of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial in Poland.

