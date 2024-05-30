Sanya Malhotra-Starrer 'Mrs' To Be Closing Film For New York Indian Film Festival

The film will be screened on June 2. ‘Mrs’ is a captivating account of a woman’s strength and resilience. It also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles. It is the Hindi remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen,’ which starred Nimisha Sajayan. Reacting to the news, Sanya said: "It is a proud moment for me that ‘Mrs’ has been chosen as the closing film for NYIFF. Playing Richa, a character grappling with the delicate balance between tradition and ambition, was an immense honour and responsibility, given that it embodies the struggles of so many Indian women. Our endeavour to breathe life into this story has been incredibly rewarding, and I am eagerly awaiting to share it with the world." In addition, ‘Sumo Didi’ will also be screened on June 2 at the upcoming edition of the film festival.