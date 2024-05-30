Art & Entertainment

Sanya Malhotra-Starrer 'Mrs' To Be Closing Film For New York Indian Film Festival

The upcoming film ‘Mrs,’ starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead, has been selected as the closing film for the 24th edition of the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra
Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The upcoming film ‘Mrs,’ starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead, has been selected as the closing film for the 24th edition of the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).

The film will be screened on June 2. ‘Mrs’ is a captivating account of a woman’s strength and resilience. It also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles. It is the Hindi remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen,’ which starred Nimisha Sajayan. Reacting to the news, Sanya said: "It is a proud moment for me that ‘Mrs’ has been chosen as the closing film for NYIFF. Playing Richa, a character grappling with the delicate balance between tradition and ambition, was an immense honour and responsibility, given that it embodies the struggles of so many Indian women. Our endeavour to breathe life into this story has been incredibly rewarding, and I am eagerly awaiting to share it with the world." In addition, ‘Sumo Didi’ will also be screened on June 2 at the upcoming edition of the film festival.

The film has secured double nominations for Best Debut Film and Nikhil Sachan for Best Screenplay. Shot in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Japan, ‘Sumo Didi’ follows the story of a middle-class girl from a conservative Marwari family. She defies the odds to turn her perceived weakness into her strength and breaks the glass ceiling. Sharing his excitement, director Jayant Rohatgi said: "After a heartwarming response in Tokyo and Palm Springs, I am excited to be a part of another prestigious film festival at NYIFF. It’s a privilege to be amid such powerful films and filmmakers celebrating the best of Indian cinema. Hetal’s journey is simply remarkable." “Her tenacity in breaking through gender stereotypes, social prejudices, a lack of opportunities, and her own demons to make a seemingly impossible dream come true moved me immensely. I hope our film resonates with and inspires the audience in New York as well," he added.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Fresh Lime Films and MA + TH, ‘Sumo Didi’ is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Akash Chawla, Amit Chandrra, and Arunava Sengupta. Meanwhile, ‘Mrs’ has secured nominations for Sanya in the Best Actress category and Arati Kadav in the Best Director category. ‘Mrs’ is produced by Jio Studios and Baweja Studios.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises