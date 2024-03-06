Reacting to this statement, A R Rahman said that he was not aware of people not receiving compensation. The Times Of India quoted the composer saying, “I just mentored the YAALL festival and the idea, as it is Tamil music catered to international audiences. The idea was great. I don't have any financial benefit or shareholding in the company, I just did this out of goodwill… All the videos of me mentoring were pulled out long ago.” Following this statement, Santhosh Narayanan tweeted that not just AR Rahman but many other artists including him have also not been paid.