Music maestro AR Rahman has revived the voices of two late legendary singers. By using AI (Artificial Intelligence), Rahman has resurrected the voices of late singers- Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Lal Salaam'. The music composer has revealed that he took permission from the late singers' families and has also sent them the 'deserving remuneration' for the same.
With this, AR Rahman becomes the first Indian musician to recreate the voices of two late singers by using AI.
Taking to his X platform (formerly known as Twitter), Rahman wrote, "We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms...technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right...#respect #nostalgia (sic)."
While some appreciated his effort to bring back the voices of the late singers to life, a section of netizens expressed their disappointment. Some even called it 'unethical'.
One wrote, ''sorry, it is apparent that by using such ethically wishy-washy frame that too for low-stakes singers who are no more, while being technically and legally correct, you’re just gauging audience’s reactions. it is just plain wrong. leave it to amateurs to play and have fun with'' while another user commented, ''tech isn't a threat, but there's an ethical/moral line one shouldn't cross. Honestly, I can't believe you don't see this, and defending yourself.
Check out some of the reactions here.
For those unaware, Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed were closely associated with AR Rahman and they delivered some superhit numbers. Shahul Hameed passed away in a car crash in 1997 and Bamba Bakya passed away due to cardiac arrest in 2022.
Talking about 'Lal Salaam', Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa is making her comeback as a director with it. The sports drama stars Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal in lead roles. Rajinikanth will be seen in an extended cameo. It is all set to hit the screens on February 9, 2024.