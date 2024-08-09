Art & Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing

Sanjay Dutt has reacted to his UK visa getting rejected by the authorities. The actor was reportedly dropped from 'Son Of Sardaar 2' because of this reason.

Sanjay Dutt on his UK visa getting rejected
Sanjay Dutt Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Sanjay Dutt recently made news when it was reported that he was dropped from ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’. The actor was removed from the film after his visa to the United Kingdom was rejected by the authorities. In a recent interview, the actor has broken his silence and has reacted to the development.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Sanjay Dutt reacted to his visa being rejected by the UK government. He criticized the UK government and questioned their decision. The actor revealed that he had made the payments, yet his visa was cancelled a month later. Dutt said, “I know one thing: the UK government did not do the right thing. They gave me the Visa (initially). Wahan (in the United Kingdom) sab payment ho gaye the (All payment was done in the UK). Everything was ready. Then a month later you are cancelling my Visa! I gave you (the UK government) all the papers and everything (required). Why did you give me the visa (in the first place)? You shouldn't have given me the visa. How come it took you one month to realize the laws?”

The actor also spoke about the ongoing riots in the UK. He continued, “Waise bhi (Anyway) who is going to the UK? There are so many riots happening there. Even the Indian government has issued a statement that you should not visit the UK. (So), I am not missing out on anything. But yes, they have done wrong. They need to rectify this. I am a law-abiding citizen. I go according to the law, and I respect every country's law.”

Earlier, it was reported that Dutt’s UK visa was rejected because of his arrest in 1993. The actor has been reportedly replaced by Ravi Kishan in the movie. ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ features Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film is currently being shot in Scotland.

