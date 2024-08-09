In a conversation with Bombay Times, Sanjay Dutt reacted to his visa being rejected by the UK government. He criticized the UK government and questioned their decision. The actor revealed that he had made the payments, yet his visa was cancelled a month later. Dutt said, “I know one thing: the UK government did not do the right thing. They gave me the Visa (initially). Wahan (in the United Kingdom) sab payment ho gaye the (All payment was done in the UK). Everything was ready. Then a month later you are cancelling my Visa! I gave you (the UK government) all the papers and everything (required). Why did you give me the visa (in the first place)? You shouldn't have given me the visa. How come it took you one month to realize the laws?”