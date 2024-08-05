When the teaser of Sanjay Dutt and Ram Pothineni’s ‘Double iSmart’ was released in May, fans were excited to see both actors raise the stakes in this sci-fi. Fans waited with bated breath for more updates on this Puri Jagannadh directorial. After much anticipation, the trailer of ‘Double iSmart’ was released by the makers yesterday. It has already started to become the talk of the town.
The 2:42 minute long trailer of ‘Double iSmart’ opens with a shot of Ram Pothineni introducing himself as Smart Shankar. As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that he has a USB behind his head. The trailer introduces Sanjay Dutt as Big Bull who wants to exchange his brains with Shankar. He is seen getting Shankar in his lab forcefully and conducting the experiment which will help him gain immortality. The trailer gives a peek into the high-stakes action sequences and the corny jokes that will make the audience chuckle.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Double iSmart’ here.
Reacting to the trailer of ‘Double iSmart’, one fan said, “Ram Pothineni + Sanket Mhatre Voice.” A second fan wrote, “Rapo’s Acting and Sanket sir’s dialogue delivery.” A third fan commented, “Theatre mein toh pata nahi but YouTube pe ye movie fatega pakka.” Fans are excited to see Dutt and Pothineni share the screen in this action-drama movie.
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, ‘Double iSmart’ stars Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar, Bani J, Ali, Getup Sreenu, Sayaji Shinde, Makrand Deshpande, and Temper Vamsi in key roles. It is a sequel to 'iSmart Shankar.' The movie has been bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. It is set to release in theatres on August 15 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.