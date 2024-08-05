The 2:42 minute long trailer of ‘Double iSmart’ opens with a shot of Ram Pothineni introducing himself as Smart Shankar. As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that he has a USB behind his head. The trailer introduces Sanjay Dutt as Big Bull who wants to exchange his brains with Shankar. He is seen getting Shankar in his lab forcefully and conducting the experiment which will help him gain immortality. The trailer gives a peek into the high-stakes action sequences and the corny jokes that will make the audience chuckle.