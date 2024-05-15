'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy

The teaser of ‘Double iSmart’ opens with a shot of a laboratory. As the camera pans closer, Ustad iSmart Shankar (played by Ram Pothineni) is seen sleeping on a bed in the laboratory. He jolts awake and takes the matter into his hands. The teaser introduces the audience to Big Bull (played by Sanjay Dutt) who ups the ante when it comes to action and intensity. Additionally, the teaser also introduces the audience to Kavya Thapar who is set to play Double iSmart’s love interest in the film.