'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy

With his second innings in the film industry, Sanjay Dutt is all set to broaden his horizons. The actor has signed up for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Punjabi films. As his fans are set to watch him in different languages, the teaser of his Telugu film – ‘Double iSmart’ – has been released. The teaser has already got his fans talking and has started trending on all social media platforms.
The teaser of ‘Double iSmart’ opens with a shot of a laboratory. As the camera pans closer, Ustad iSmart Shankar (played by Ram Pothineni) is seen sleeping on a bed in the laboratory. He jolts awake and takes the matter into his hands. The teaser introduces the audience to Big Bull (played by Sanjay Dutt) who ups the ante when it comes to action and intensity. Additionally, the teaser also introduces the audience to Kavya Thapar who is set to play Double iSmart’s love interest in the film.
Take a look at the teaser of ‘Double iSmart’ here.
Starring Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar, Bani J, Ali, Getup Sreenu, Sayaji Shinde, Makrand Deshpande, and Temper Vamsi, ‘Double iSmart’ has been written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is set to release in cinemas this year.