'Old Money' Song Out: Salman Khan-AP Dhillon's Track Is High On Action And Drama; Don't Miss Sanjay Dutt's Cameo

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have collaborated with Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon for a new song 'Old Money'. After teasing their fans, they unveiled their highly anticipated track. Fans are impressed with the collaboration and they are raving it.
On Friday, August 9, rapper AP Dhillon shared the video song that has Punjabi rhythms and high-octane beats. In the 'Old Money' video song, we see the Punjabi munda performing action stunts as he fights the goons. When he faces trouble, Salman Khan comes to rescue him and goes all the way out to save Dhillon by thrashing and killing everyone. Sanjay Dutt has a special cameo appearance in the video. The music video is on peace and brotherhood and towards the end, there comes a message, ‘say no to violence’.
Watch 'Old Money' song here.
'Old Money’ also features AP Dhillon’s longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon. It is co-directed by Shauna Gautam and AP himself.
Sharing the song promo on Instagram, the 'Summer High' singer expressed his gratitude to Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. He wrote, "Old Money Out Now. Shoutout to Bhai and Baba for Believing in the Boy (sic)''. This is AP's first collaboration with Sanjay and Salman.
One fan wrote, ''Bhaijaaaa 🔥 and you both nailed it'' while another commented, ''Mind Blown OUTSTANDING''. ''Killed it'', wrote one user. One user said, ''played once and it’s blockbuster already''.
While talking about his new song, Dhillon said, “‘Old Money’ is the perfect way for me to start my next era. I came up with a concept that was influenced by all my favourite action movies that I grew up watching. Shoutout to bhai and baba for believing in the boy! I hope you love it as much as I do.”