'Old Money' Song Out: Salman Khan-AP Dhillon's Track Is High On Action And Drama; Don't Miss Sanjay Dutt's Cameo

On Friday, August 9, rapper AP Dhillon shared the video song that has Punjabi rhythms and high-octane beats. In the 'Old Money' video song, we see the Punjabi munda performing action stunts as he fights the goons. When he faces trouble, Salman Khan comes to rescue him and goes all the way out to save Dhillon by thrashing and killing everyone. Sanjay Dutt has a special cameo appearance in the video. The music video is on peace and brotherhood and towards the end, there comes a message, ‘say no to violence’.