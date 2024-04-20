The Mumbai Police has been on its toes ever since members of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang opened fire outside actor Salman Khan’s house. While the police have caught the two accused who shot bullets from a bike, a recent report has revealed that the police received a call from an unknown person. As told by the police, the authorities received a call at the police control room from an unknown person who claimed that a man from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang would carry out a major incident in Mumbai.