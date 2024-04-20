The Mumbai Police has been on its toes ever since members of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang opened fire outside actor Salman Khan’s house. While the police have caught the two accused who shot bullets from a bike, a recent report has revealed that the police received a call from an unknown person. As told by the police, the authorities received a call at the police control room from an unknown person who claimed that a man from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang would carry out a major incident in Mumbai.
The Mumbai Police said that the unknown caller claimed to be from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. They said that the man said that he would come to Mumbai and orchestrate a major incident. The call was received by the police control room who, later, informed about the incident to the local police station. The Mumbai Police said, “After the call, the Mumbai Police control contacted the local police station.”
After the firing outside Khan’s Galaxy Apartment, the police detained a 20-year-old man for booking a cab outside Khan’s house in the name of Bishnoi. The police said, “When the cab driver reached Galaxy Apartment at Salman Khan's house and asked the watchman there about the booking, the watchman who was stunned at first, immediately informed about the booking to the nearby Bandra Police Station.” The man was identified as Rohit Tyagi and he hailed from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
The Mumbai Police has also nabbed the two men who opened fire outside Khan’s house. The Kutch Police has arrested Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday. They will be kept in custody till April 25.