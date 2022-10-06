Friday, Oct 07, 2022
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta Recalls Her Days Of Missing Out Auditions Due To Lack Of Money

‘Uttaran’ fame Tina Datta is finally part of Indian television's biggest reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. Inside the show, she speaks up about how she wasn’t able to afford to come to Mumbai from Kolkata for auditions while growing up.

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 10:49 pm

After years of playing hide and seek with the show which was offered to her multiple times in the past, Tina Datta finally gave in and went ahead to step foot into the ‘Bigg Boss’ house this year.

While she is already being touted as one of the favourite girl contestants whose special bond with co-contestant Abu Rozdik is being widely loved and talked about on social media, Tina recently revealed a very emotional side of her life on the show to another co-contestant Shiv Thackrey.

She opened up about her days back home in Kolkata during her 8th and 9th standard where in spite of being offered acting projects based in Mumbai, she was not able to fly down due to her parents not being able to accompany her because flight ticket prices were very high.

Tina Datta spoke about being from a middle-class family whose living was very simple. She shared that even basic necessities like an internet connection would only be provided rarely throughout the year. She went on to elaborate that the first few audition calls she received were via email, which she only got to check during Durga Puja time when an internet connection was a temporary luxury for them during those five-six days.

The actress seems to be bringing out quite a strong side of her on the show. Let’s wait and watch what this season has in store for Tina Datta to show to the world.

