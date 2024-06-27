Art & Entertainment

Saiyami Kher Reveals She Doesn’t Let Weather Keep Her Away From Fitness Regime

Renowned actress and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher says the monsoon does not hinder her fitness regime as she continues training for the Ironman race.

Saiyami Kher
Saiyami Kher Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Renowned actress and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher says the monsoon does not hinder her fitness regime as she continues training for the Ironman race.

"I have always been into sports. I have run two full marathons and 20-odd half marathons, so Ironman was my next goal. For me, endurance sports make me mentally fit, so it’s my way to clear my mind," said Saiyami. Living in Mumbai, where the monsoon season can be unpredictable and intense, Saiyami remains undeterred. "I live in Mumbai, and it's monsoon season, but I obviously can’t stop regardless of the weather conditions, because I’m three months from race day. Weather is not a hurdle, I actually love running and swimming in the rain. Empty streets with the rain lashing down!" she stressed.

Saiyami's training regimen includes a combination of indoor and outdoor exercises. She uses indoor facilities for strength training and cycling while still braving the rain for her running sessions. Talking about her upcoming projects, Saiyami was last seen in the sports drama 'Ghoomer' directed by R. Balki. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Abhishek Bachchan, and Angad Bedi. Next, she will appear in Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni’s “biggest action film of the country” alongside Sunny Deol.

The film is tentatively titled 'SGDM'. The shooting of the film began on June 22. Additionally, Saiyami stars in 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' directed by Tahira Kashyap. The film is about a modern, middle-class female experience and the lives of urban women, all with the same surname, Sharma. Gopichand Malineni is known for his work in Telugu cinema, having directed films such as 'Don Seenu', 'Balupu', 'Pandaga Chesko', 'Winner', 'Bodyguard', and 'Krack'.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Tomorrow; Jairam Says Will Be In 'Attacking Mode' | Details
  2. Breaking News LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
  3. Owaisi Says President's Address Was Like 'Old Wine In New Bottle'; INDIA Leaders 'Disappointed' With Her Speech
  4. Vokkaliga Seer's Pitch To Siddaramaiah For Shivakumar Becoming Karnataka CM | Here's What He Said
  5. Akhilesh Attacks BJP Govt In UP, Says Yogi's Claims Of Modernising Police Was Nothing 'More Than A Sham'
Entertainment News
  1. Enduring Power Of Love: Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan Star In Soulful Qawwali 'Khudaya' From 'Sarfira'
  2. Varun Dhawan Performed ‘Jolting’ Stunts By Himself For ‘Baby John’
  3. Saiyami Kher Reveals She Doesn’t Let Weather Keep Her Away From Fitness Regime
  4. Mehul Nisar Opens Up On Bhavesh In 'Anupamaa': 'He Hasn't Been Fully Tapped Yet'
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Will Be Remembered Long After We Are All Gone: Vijay Deverakonda Congratulates The Team With A Heartfelt Note
Sports News
  1. India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Topley, England Strike Early In Guyana
  2. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Wishes Paris Olympic Athletes; South Africa Reach T20 World Cup Final
  3. India Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Jos Buttler Decides To Bowl - Check Playing 11s
  4. Switzerland Vs Italy, Round Of 16, UEFA Euro 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players
  5. IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test: Harmanpreet Kaur Has Eyes On 2025 ODI World Cup At Home
World News
  1. Three Motorcyclists Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On South I-5 Near Camp Pendleton
  2. From 'Yankee Doodle' To 'Home Of The Brave': The Stories Behind July 4th Expressions
  3. China Expels Ex-Defence Ministers Li Shangfu, Wei Fenghe Amid Corruption Row | Here's Why
  4. Watch: World’s First Smiling Robot Face Made Of Human Cells
  5. Pakistan Court Rejects Appeals By Imran Khan & Wife To Suspend Sentence In Illegal Marriage Case
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case