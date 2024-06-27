Saiyami Kher Reveals She Doesn’t Let Weather Keep Her Away From Fitness Regime

"I have always been into sports. I have run two full marathons and 20-odd half marathons, so Ironman was my next goal. For me, endurance sports make me mentally fit, so it’s my way to clear my mind," said Saiyami. Living in Mumbai, where the monsoon season can be unpredictable and intense, Saiyami remains undeterred. "I live in Mumbai, and it's monsoon season, but I obviously can’t stop regardless of the weather conditions, because I’m three months from race day. Weather is not a hurdle, I actually love running and swimming in the rain. Empty streets with the rain lashing down!" she stressed.