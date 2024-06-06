Sachin Parikh Shares His Love For Roles That Are Not Close To His Life

He said: "The story is revolving around these two main characters Bajrang and Ali. I love to portray roles which are not close to my life. I am Hindu by religion and I have to play a Muslim character. I was born and brought up in a metro city like Mumbai and I have to play a character based in a small town like Ujjain." Speaking about the memorable moment from the shoot of the film, Sachin said: "The entire film was shot in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. One lovely experience was shooting for a Holi song. I got an opportunity to play Holi with all the locals out there and it was so much fun."