Sachin Parikh Shares His Love For Roles That Are Not Close To His Life

Actor Sachin Parikh, who stars as Ali in the film 'Bajrang Aur Ali' talked about his character, sharing how he loves to portray roles which are not close to his life.

Sachin Parikh
Sachin Parikh Photo: Instagram
Talking about the title and the plot of the movie, the 'Main Atal Hoon' fame actor Sachin shared: "It's an apt title not only for the plot of the film, but also for the audience to generate curiosity to go and watch the film. As the title suggests it is a story about two friends, their bond and their respective religions. The idea of bringing a subject like this and throwing a strong message to society was one of the reasons to take up this film."

He said: "The story is revolving around these two main characters Bajrang and Ali. I love to portray roles which are not close to my life. I am Hindu by religion and I have to play a Muslim character. I was born and brought up in a metro city like Mumbai and I have to play a character based in a small town like Ujjain." Speaking about the memorable moment from the shoot of the film, Sachin said: "The entire film was shot in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. One lovely experience was shooting for a Holi song. I got an opportunity to play Holi with all the locals out there and it was so much fun."

Sachin, who is known in Hindi and Gujarati industry, feels every actor's dream is to see themselves on the big screen. "Films give a sense of satisfaction as an actor and puts a long lasting impact on the viewer's mind. It is like a novel which can be opened up at any point of time to read for years and years to come," he added. The movie stars Jaiveer as Bajrang. It is written and directed by Jaiveer, produced by UtterUp Films. It is set to release on June 7.

