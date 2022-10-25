Rupali Ganguly Posts Alluring Diwali Pics With Her Husband, Son

TV actress Rupali Ganguly, who is currently gaining a lot of popularity for her show 'Anupamaa' has a special Diwali message for her fans. Dressed in a yellow suit, Rupali looked gorgeous while posing with her husband and son in her Diwali pictures.



Rupali is playing the character of a loving wife and caring mother in the show, and in real life too, she shares a cordial bond with her husband Ashwin K Verma. Both tied the knot on February 6, 2013, in a private ceremony.



Along with the pictures, Rupali mentioned: "Light up the world with your inner light. May the gleam of the Deeyas be around your heart always. Happy Diwali... From me and mine to you and yours."



The actress was often seen praising her husband for his continuous support to her work and called him a role model for their son.



Rupali rose to fame with the portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai in the sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. She also appeared as a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 1' and recently the actress came along with her co-actors on the sets of 'Ravivaar With Star Parivaar'.



Meanwhile in the show, 'Anupamaa' her chemistry with Gaurav Khanna is being liked by the audience. Now in the show, she is seen trying her best to get proper education and she joins her daughter's college for a three months course.