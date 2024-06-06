Rumoured Couple Triptii Dimri-Sam Merchant Share Glimpses From Their Romantic Vacay

Actress Triptii Dimri who became the 'National Crush' of India post 'Animal', is today on the wish list of almost every filmmaker. Post her stellar act in Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Triptii has bagged some of the big projects. Apart from her professional life, her personal life also hog the limelight. Wondering why? Well, Triptii is rumoured to be dating model turned businessman Sam Merchant. Though she is yet to confirm her relationship, reports suggest that both are dating each other. Also, they are currently vacationing together and the duo has been posting same pics and videos from their romantic getaway.
Triptii and Sam are vacationing in Goa. Taking to their Instagram Stories, they shared glimpses of their stay and its mesmerising surroundings. Triptii also re-shared a video from Sam's Insta Stories. He tagged the actress in it. Sam even gave a sneak peek into his cosy room. They are yet to post pics of them together from their staycation.
Have a look at the pics here.
Here's what Sam posted on his Instagram.
For the unversed, Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant's dating rumours started doing the rounds when their pics from a wedding which they attended together went viral on social media last year. They added fuel to it when both wished each other on their birthdays. In March this year, they were also spotted exiting a shopping mall together.
Triptii was earlier in a relationship with actress Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma. But reportedly, they broke up.
Work-wise, Triptii will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Kartik Aaryan. She has another romantic flick with him. Dimri will also share the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in 'Bad Newz'. The diva also has 'Dhadak 2' with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie was officially announced recently with a teaser video.