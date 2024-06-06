Rumoured Couple Triptii Dimri-Sam Merchant Share Glimpses From Their Romantic Vacay

Actress Triptii Dimri who became the 'National Crush' of India post 'Animal', is today on the wish list of almost every filmmaker. Post her stellar act in Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Triptii has bagged some of the big projects. Apart from her professional life, her personal life also hog the limelight. Wondering why? Well, Triptii is rumoured to be dating model turned businessman Sam Merchant. Though she is yet to confirm her relationship, reports suggest that both are dating each other. Also, they are currently vacationing together and the duo has been posting same pics and videos from their romantic getaway.