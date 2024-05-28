Rohit Shetty Cheers For 'New Kashmir' After Abrogation Of Article 370

The video narrates the story of Kashmir’s transformation, as the text in the video reads, "We always had a paradise in our motherland called Kashmir. But once there was terrorism, unrest, curfews, and no social life, and then Article 370 was abolished. Five years later, we landed up filming 'Singham Again', and now the New Kashmir. Happiness, young energy, tourism, peace, love, naye bharat ka naya kashmir." Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated on August 5, 2019. After its abrogation, the Parliament of India passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, resulting in the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir in the west and Ladakh in the east.