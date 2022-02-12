Rob Liefeld Hints At ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ Leaks Being True

The ‘multiverse’ was first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Hollywood film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, and looks like Benedict Cumberbatch's ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ will take things to another level.

Rob Liefeld, the creator of the comic book character ‘Deadpool’, appears to back up the rumours about the film. Liefeld seemed to imply that things are being leaked while Marvel is testing the movie with audiences on YouTube's ‘The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff’.

According to The Indian Express, Liefeld said, “Here’s the deal you all know, I want to know — have either of you been caught trying to sneak into a screening of Doctor Strange 2? …They are testing the s*** out of this movie. The thing is, uh, they’re testing, it’s all getting out.”

Earlier there were rumours that the film would introduce a multiverse Avengers team. A blurry and low-resolution image circulating on social media, for example, purportedly showed actor Tom Cruise wearing a motion-capture suit. In ‘Doctor Strange 2’, man assumed he was portraying an alternate reality version of Tony Stark.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, directed by Sam Raimi, is the sequel to 2016's ‘Doctor Strange’ and stars Cumberbatch in the titular role. It deals with the Multiverse, as the title suggests, and at the very least features a darker, eviller version of Doctor Strange, Strange Supreme, similar to the one seen in the MCU animated series ‘What If...?’

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson had agreed to return as the director from the first film, but owing to the creative differences with Marvel, he was replaced by Raimi. Raimi is the director of the wildly successful ‘Spider-Man trilogy’ (starring Tobey Maguire), was brought in.

Wanda, played by actress Elizabeth Olsen, will also appear in the film. The post-credit scene of 'WandaVision's' ninth and final episode, in which she was able to project her astral form like Doctor Strange, set the stage for her return.