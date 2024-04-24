Art & Entertainment

Riteish Deshmukh Wishes ‘GOAT’ Sachin Tendulkar On 51st Birthday: 'To The Man Who Has Inspired A Generation'

On the occasion of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s 51st birthday on Wednesday, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh wished the “GOAT” and said the batsman continues to inspire.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Riteish shared a selfie with Tendulkar, where the two are looking at the camera and smiling.

“To the man who has inspired a generation and still continues to do so. Happy Birthday Dearest @sachin_rt - #SachinSachin all the way - GOAT,” Riteish tweeted.

On the acting front, Riteish will soon start shooting for the fourth installment of the 'Masti' franchise. The actor will also be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Raid 2'.

He also has 'Raja Shivaji', a historical action movie about the founder of the Maratha empire. Filmed in both Marathi and Hindi, the film will follow the journey of young Shivaji in the 17th century.

