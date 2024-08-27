Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee

''There is a 'keeda' in all the industries and we will have to clean it up ourselves...,'' said Malayalam star Parvathy Thiruvothu, at a recent event. It was in response to the recent Hema Committee report which has exposed the dark and ugly underbelly of the Malayalam film industry. Several female celebs and junior artistes have shared their ordeals at the unethical workplaces, on sets, and how they faced extreme level of discrimination and sexual harassment. Parvathy has rightly said that there is a 'keeda' in all industries and Bengali film industry aka Tollywood also falls in the list. Ritabhari Chakraborty, one of the popular Bengali stars has come forward to share a lengthy Facebook post, where she has requested to initiate a similar investigation into the Bengali film industry.